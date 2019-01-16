I hope that "traditional Democrats" will begin to recognize that their party is being hijacked. The radical left is taking over their party and as a result we could all end up paying a big price.
You may not like President Trump and that's okay. However, you should have realized by now that he is a New Yorker, a street fighter who takes crap from no one and most important of all — he gets things done. Last month there were 312,000 new jobs created, a record number of people working in our country, manufacturing the best in 20 years and record low Hispanic and African-American unemployment rates. Jobless claims are at the lowest level in nearly 50 years. Job openings outnumber job seekers for the first time on record.
It is time for all of us to look at the positive things happening. If the hatred and divisiveness continues, all of us, regardless of party, will regret it. It could lead to the dismantling of our Wisconsin and national successes. Democrats, don't let the radical left wing socialists take over your party. Please reject their agenda of higher taxes, more big government programs and the vicious name calling when you happen to disagree with them.
David Obernberger, Racine
