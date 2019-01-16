I hope that "traditional Democrats" will begin to recognize that their party is being hijacked. The radical left is taking over their party and, as a result, we could all end up paying a big price.
You may not like President Trump and that's okay. However, you should have realized by now that he is a New Yorker, a street fighter who takes crap from no one and most important of all — he gets things done. Last month there were 312,000 new jobs created, a record number of people are working in our country, manufacturing is the best in 20 years and there are record low Hispanic and African-American unemployment rates. Jobless claims are at the lowest level in nearly 50 years. Job openings outnumber job seekers for the first time on record.
It is time for all of us to look at the positive things happening. If the hatred and divisiveness continues, all of us, regardless of party, will regret it. It could lead to the dismantling of our Wisconsin and national successes. Democrats, don't let the radical left wing socialists take over your party. Please reject their agenda of higher taxes, more big government programs and the vicious name calling when they disagree with their opponents.
David Obernberger
Racine
The HEEHAW party loonies have taken over the administrative branch of Wisconsin. A story not reported it the rjt is the the dem AG and one term tony are on board with a red flag gun law. To those that voted for them: Don't say you weren't warned.
#WALK AWAY
It's fun to see people like Ocasio-Cortez and Beto embarrass themselves - the new voice of the Democrats
Nice opine..O.B. Nice...that is just what the commie media will not tell! The absolute 100% turn around of this country by TRUMP is a miracle..that according to Obama bin laden himself....wasn't it he who said we would NEVER again see a GDP at 3 EVER again...wasn't it Obamination who said all manufacturing jobs are GONE!! hmmm...Trump made this country Energy independent... and created more jobs than anyone on the left ever said could happen again ...Trump is Trump...owned by NO ONE! and loved by all your normal Americans between California and New York...
Polls....Keep in mind the Democrats control the House--Nancy Pelosi is their leader.------From "Gallup"--Not grits.......
-
>17% of Americans approve of the job Congress is doing.
>28% of Republicans, 7% of Democrats approve
Mr. Obernberger,
The prism you view the democrats through sounds like a laundry list of republican complaints, but the general population has a far clearer view and it's not pretty. Only 37% approve of Trump's job performance. Forbes estimates Don's trade war has cost consumers and companies $35 billion with no end in sight. Then there's alway s his shutdown of government and the manufactured crisis on the border. Obama passed a vibrant expanding economy to Trump, unlike what Bush gave him, and he is pushing us into a recession.
The only radical is the one in the WH and he's a lunatic.
Laughing out loud!!!!! For the whole 8 years of the Obama bin Laden regime, grits and the rest of the sniveling left would love to go back and say it's the fault of Bush!! Then Obama bin laden passed on a horrible economy, and even proclaimed himself, that economy couldn't grow much more!!! Now you sit and claim we're all living large because of Obama bin Ladin!!! You fools take the cake...Every village has one, and I guess grits is the one in her park in Florida!!🤡🤡🤡
''Democratic National Committee will not sponsor the Women’s March"........"Local Women’s March Cancels Because Too Many White Women"......Yeah, Democrats and the radical left. Fact is the Democrats abandoned the middle class a long time ago.
Always old sad and angry
Npw who said this: "People who enter the United States without our permission are illegal aliens and illegal aliens should not be treated the same as people who enter the United States legally. " Oh that's right! It was chucky schumer in 2010. Now who in 2010 said this: “We are a generous and welcoming people here in the United States, but those who enter the country illegally and those who employ them disrespect the rule of law and they are showing disregard for those who are following the law. We simply cannot allow people to pour into the United States undetected, undocumented, unchecked, and circumventing the line of people who are waiting patiently, diligently and lawfully to become immigrants into this country. Of course it was a rookie senator and future presidential impersonator in 2010.
Now grits, what was that you were saying about a "manufactured crisis"?
"hatred and divisiveness"---Add racist and you pretty much define the modern Democratic Party.
