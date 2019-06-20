{{featured_button_text}}

As governor, Tony Evers is the leader of the Wisconsin Democratic Party. Soon he will have the opportunity to sign a bill to protect newly born babies that survive abortion. Unfortunately, he has vowed to veto it.

If he does, he and his Democratic Party will be on record as not only supporting abortion at any time and for any reason during the full nine months of pregnancy, but even after birth if the baby is aborted alive.

It is sad to see what has happened to a once respectable political party. What an embarrassment this party has become. Unfortunately, I know of not one Wisconsin state Democrat in the Senate or Assembly who has voted in favor for Pro-Life legislation — very disappointing indeed.

David Obernberger

Mount Pleasant

