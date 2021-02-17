 Skip to main content
Obernberger: Anti-life legislation
Obernberger: Anti-life legislation

Well, the election is over and we have a new president. Yes, I am disappointed in the results and will have to deal with that for the next four years. I do have a question for those who voted for Biden. If Joe Biden was a KKK sympathizer would you have voted for him? Think about it. Would you have? Probably not, but why then would you vote for Joe Biden knowing that he supports and condones the slaughter of the unborn child anytime during the full nine months of pregnancy and sometimes beyond? In the end, I believe we will all pay a price for this modern-day holocaust. I often wonder who will pay a bigger price; the politicians who help pass anti-life legislation or the people who vote them into office.

Dave Obernberger, Racine

