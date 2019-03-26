Try 3 months for $3

I will be voting for Jay Benkowski on April 2. He has listened to villagers who want Caledonia to prosper during this time of opportunity and change. At the same time, he is interested in retaining the unique characteristics of our village.

His skills and business experience will continue to serve us well. Vote Benkowski to bring Caledonia into a healthy and prosperous time for all of us.

Mary O’Neill

Caledonia

