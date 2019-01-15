How can a person supposedly be voted in to office by the people of this country (maybe not, big business electoral vote?) be such a despicable example of the “best” this country has to offer? What kind of president puts people he is supposed to protect into such turmoil? Over 800,000 government employees out of work, tax refunds in jeopardy, the beauty of our national parks in danger due to lack of staffing/funds, food stamps could be cut to millions. How could anyone, possibly believe he was going to “make” Mexico pay for his border wall? How gullible can anyone be?
I wonder how many of those 800,000 employees, or the other people affected by his madness, voted for this idiot. Trump is a billionaire who has no idea what it takes for the average person to survive. The only thing he wanted to make great again was himself. Egotistical doesn’t begin to describe him.
Just because he has the title President doesn’t mean he is invincible. He is doing great damage to this country. What’s next? Our schools? Transportation? Senior care? Let’s not even get started on leaving millions without any health care. There has to be some way to get him out of office before he ruins this country and leaves us open to all kinds of horror from those who will do our country great harm.
Is Trump going to replace one of the top 10 leaders in history who financially ruined their countries? Impeachment.
Tina O'Leske, Racine
