In his comments in Wednesday’s Journal Times dismissing charges of gerrymandering, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos provided a master class in the art of political gaslighting. Gaslighting, for those not familiar with the term, is the confident repetition of an obvious lie with the hope that, by its sheer repetition, it will eventually be accepted as truth.
The Wisconsin Republican Party used extreme partisan gerrymandering to fix elections and cement their complete control over the state legislature. That’s a verifiable fact. We know the name of the law firm as well as the sophisticated gerrymandering software they used to create safe districts for themselves. And we’ve got the finished product: the gerrymandered legislative maps, carefully crafted to guarantee that Republicans consistently “win” the lion’s share of legislative elections in a state nearly evenly split between the two parties.
In 2012, Republicans won 60 of 99 seats in the Assembly despite winning only 48.6 percent of the statewide vote. In 2014, they won 63 seats with only 52 percent of the statewide vote. In 2018, despite losing every major statewide election, Republicans actually gained a seat in the Senate.
Speaker Vos calls charges of partisan Republican gerrymandering “made-up issues” claiming that his team’s mysterious ability to win games even when they score fewer points is the result of the other team’s “failed agenda.” If you believe that, I’ve got a bridge in Brooklyn to sell you. You probably won’t buy it though — I’m not nearly as practiced in the art of gaslighting as Robin Vos.
Peter O'Keefe, Racine
