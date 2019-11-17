O'Keefe: Steil and his Republican cronies

I had to laugh while reading The Journal Times this morning when Representative Steil touts his “non-partisan” efforts while at the same time adhering to the Republican Party line that the lawlessness and corruption of the Trump administration must be ignored and excused at all costs. Steil is kind of like the guy who holds the door open for his Frat buddies while they ransack your house but claims to be a good neighbor because he picks up after his dog. If Steil really believed in bipartisanship (and democracy for that matter) he’d support the official impeachment inquiry into this brazenly corrupt President instead of attacking his Democratic colleagues who are actually doing their job. Of course, that’s never going to happen. Steil owes his seat to the extreme gerrymandering carried out by his Republican cronies in the statehouse, virtually assuring that anyone with an R next to their name carries this district. How’s that for “non-partisan”?