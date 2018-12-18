Reading The Journal Times can be a frustrating experience, with the paper’s political coverage often defaulting to both-sidesism over actual reporting.
But, after standing mutely by for years while much of their readership has their voting rights chipped away by Republican power grabs, the Editorial Board has finally had enough.
Did they take a stand against the Republican gerrymandering that has locked in complete control of the legislature even when Democrats earn 54 percent of the statewide vote? Did they come out against Republicans then using their fraudulent control of the legislature to curtail the power of the popularly elected Democratic administration?
Just kidding.
The Journal Times’ Dec. 12 editorial glossed over the Republican power grabs to complain that Democrats will probably sue in an effort to reverse these undemocratic moves. And that, the Editorial Board opines, is going to cost the taxpayers money.
It’s kind of like minimizing the losses a homeowner suffered in a robbery and then complaining that pressing charges is, gosh darn, going to involve costly police work.
But all is not lost. According to the editorial, Republicans demonstrated admirable restraint by not passing every single one of their lame duck bills, specifically the creation of a special judicial election favoring Republicans that would have been very expensive.
That’s right, in The Journal Times' world, the victimized homeowners should thank those crooks. After all, they may have stolen the TV, but they left the cable box so the homeowners won’t have to pay for a new one.
Peter O'Keefe, Racine
