It was known as “oral drug parity” or the “cancer drug bill.” The Wisconsin legislature enacted this legislation but State Senator Leah Vukmir, now a candidate for U.S. Senate, opposed it even as members of her own party became supporters. The bill addressed a considerable disparity in cost to the cancer patient for oral cancer treatment compared with intravenous chemotherapy. In short, oral treatment cost a whole lot more than that given in a hospital infusion suite because oral treatment was considered a prescription drug rather than a hospital procedure. Yet both are chemotherapy, and oral is often the best, most effective, treatment.
U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin highlighted Vukmir’s opposition to this bill in a recent campaign ad. Vukmir responded by taking Senator Baldwin to task for daring to “… lecture me, as a nurse … someone who understands health care in the way Tammy Baldwin doesn’t.” Wisconsin passed oral parity, but how best to provide health care continues to plague Wisconsin and the country at large. Candidate Vukmir has joined the GOP chorus: “repeal and replace,” without suggesting any viable alternative. Her opposition to oral parity makes me question her judgement and whether she truly understands health care.
The current administration is doing all it can to crush the Affordable Care Act — despite the fact that “repeal and replace” was defeated in Washington. As someone struggling with cancer, I believe we need to re-elect Senator Baldwin, who really knows the value of good health care for all Americans.
Duczman O'Connell, Racine
