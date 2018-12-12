I was intrigued by the recent Journal Times headline of the Raymond family attending George Bush's "funeral."
Apparently the writer of the article doesn't know the difference between attending a funeral and spending 30 seconds viewing a body at a wake. Only invited guests actually attended the funeral.
Jim O'Brien, Racine
