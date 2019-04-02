I would suggest that The Journal Times Editorial Board refrain from commenting on NFL officiating, of which they know nothing. Regarding the blown call in the Rams/Saints game: Yes, the two officials covering the play failed to call pass interference. By saying that the Saints were robbed, you are ignoring the other approximate 130 plays/calls that were made in the game.
You make no mention of the Drew Brees interception that led to the Rams winning field goal. I assume that was not the fault of the officials. I would challenge any member of the editorial board to join our MSFL football crew to work a few series (ala George Plimpton) in an exhibition game to gage their "expertise" in officiating.
Jim O'Brien, Racine
over all refs in the NFL are the best..
Just because there was 130 other plays/calls in the game doesn't excuse the refs blowing that pass interference call. Yes, the Saints had other opportunities before and after the blown call to win the game, but the thing is that if the refs would have called PI the Saints would have won, so it is fair to say the Saints were robbed. Were you saying the same thing when the Fail Mary happened? Should we have not complained just because we had other opportunities to win?
Jim, you must be the only one on the planet that would stand behind the ref's on this call.
