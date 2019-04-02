Try 3 months for $3

I would suggest that The Journal Times Editorial Board refrain from commenting on NFL officiating, of which they know nothing. Regarding the blown call in the Rams/Saints game: Yes, the two officials covering the play failed to call pass interference. By saying that the Saints were robbed, you are ignoring the other approximate 130 plays/calls that were made in the game.

You make no mention of the Drew Brees interception that led to the Rams winning field goal. I assume that was not the fault of the officials. I would challenge any member of the editorial board to join our MSFL football crew to work a few series (ala George Plimpton) in an exhibition game to gage their "expertise" in officiating.

Jim O'Brien

Racine

