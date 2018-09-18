Subscribe for 17¢ / day

The only way arches will bring people to Downtown Racine (home of the empty storefronts), will be if the DRC brings in a McDonalds. To compare blighted Downtown Racine to the extremely popular downtown of Cedarburg is not only ludicrous, but an insult to the store owners of Cedarburg.

Jim O'Brien

Racine

