Trustee Jay Benkowski,
Thank you for your important efforts on behalf of Caledonia residents, property owner and small business owners concerned about and opposed to Payne & Dolan’s quarry expansion at 3 Mile Road and Charles Street.
While we didn’t prevail at this time, we thank you for your efforts to represent the significant concerns we brought forward. The quarry dust and its potential impacts to the health of nearby residents and school children remain a concern, as does blasting. Ongoing impacts of changes in the zoning of lands from residential and institutional/ park land to excavation and mining are troubling.
How have the promises by Payne & Dolan to never seek quarry expansion to the east of the relocated Charles Street been locked in to protect from future encroachment into the nearby community?
The impacts to tax revenues and neighboring residential properties can be profound. Your commitment to listening, investigating, and responding to our concerns is much appreciated. Clearly, you are passionate about the people of Caledonia and the community’s future — a quality too rarely seen in many of our local officials.
Your reelection is critical for local residents and taxpayers to ensure our voices are not only heard but represented on the Village Board. Thank you for running again! We are pleased to endorse your bid for a second term on the Caledonia Village Board and pledge our support on April 2.
Barbara and Richard Nyklewicz
Caledonia
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.