{{featured_button_text}}

Respect is at the core of our society. People who win in life believe in it, give it, and expect it in return. Respect naturally starts with self-respect, and builds outward toward others, including toward the institutions that are part of our daily lives — government, education, religious faith, and the law.

It’s quite easy to see how respect is valuable and always the best guide for behavior. So why does it seem to be dying in America? A portion of the blame lies squarely at the feet of political leaders, who display a keen lack of respect toward each other, and then feed this disrespect instantly and massively through online posting via social media. This is unfortunate. Not only does it set a bad example, but it also foments a frenzy of bad behavior among the citizenry, who buy into it, and hide behind their own anonymous posts.

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

How do we curb disrespectful behavior in America, and re-establish respect as core to our values? Unfortunately, I would not look toward politicians because I wouldn’t expect their behavior to change. No, it comes back to each of us individually. So, as you walk through the coming week, find small ways to “up” your respect game. You’ll not only feel better about yourself, but you might actually make Racine a better place to live.

Paul Nowak, Racine

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments