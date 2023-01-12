Norante: The Waterford Public Library needs you

The Village Board approved a $100,000 decrease in funding for the 2023 library budget. This massive cut reflects 1/3 of the Village’s appropriation to the library’s operations. In order to keep the doors open, all programming for January has been eliminated as the library struggles to find a way to move forward.

This effectively cuts the library off at the knees, as additional sources of funding are based on circulation. When members of the community are no longer attending the highly popular lap sit story times, preschool story times, or programs geared at teens, seniors, & adults, circulation will drop off as well. Thus, a snowballing effect will take place which will ultimately end in the library’s demise.

This discussion is talking about more than a budget cut. It’s talking about taking steps today to ensure that the library will be here three years from now. The current path will effectively mean the Village of Waterford of 2026 is a community without a library.

In a digital world, the Village of Waterford continues to thrive. Let’s not cut it off at the knees just because Village Administrator Zeke Jackson is more interested in the riverfront property on which it sits. That would be the most short-sighted vision of all.

Diane Norante, Wind Lake