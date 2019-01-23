This is to all involved of the light probation sentencing of Dale A. Deavers and grandmother Gail LaLonde.
How do you pull off one year probation, and three years probation to a felony charge against a child? How does a grandparent do such cruel inhumane treatment to your 9-year-old granddaughter? We're supposed to be loving protectors.
If that child had behavior problems before, I'm sure they have been well escalated after being locked in a dog kennel with no bedding of comfort. Even my grandson's Christmas puppy has a soft warm bed to sleep in.
Maybe plea bargains should not be allowed for charges of abuse against our children.
Just wondering if all involved in this slap on the hand are sleeping well in your comfy warm beds?
Cathy M. Noonan, Racine
