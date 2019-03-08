Try 3 months for $3

Just read the article about man that went behind the counter, got a key, opened a cabinet at Walgreens and helped himself to nine bottles of cologne.  Walgreens, you ought to be happy that's all he wanted. He drove away with an "empty" roof rack. 

In other news pertaining to the California Race Track, 21 horses died at your race track in the past two months? That's 60 days divided by 21 horses, equally 2.857 days. So every 2.857 days, a horse died and now they are going to take a look at the dirt surface. 

Now this is the track I want my 3-year-old Kentucky Derby hopeful to run on?

Daniel Neiman

Racine

