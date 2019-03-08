Just read the article about man that went behind the counter, got a key, opened a cabinet at Walgreens and helped himself to nine bottles of cologne. Walgreens, you ought to be happy that's all he wanted. He drove away with an "empty" roof rack.
In other news pertaining to the California Race Track, 21 horses died at your race track in the past two months? That's 60 days divided by 21 horses, equally 2.857 days. So every 2.857 days, a horse died and now they are going to take a look at the dirt surface.
Now this is the track I want my 3-year-old Kentucky Derby hopeful to run on?
Daniel Neiman
Racine
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.