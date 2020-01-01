Nielsen: Toys for Tots rent should stay $200 a year

I cannot believe the City Council is going to raise the rent/lease to Tex Reynolds' Toys for Tots from $200 to $5466 a year. If I were Pete Wasulchuk I would have had a heart attack when presented with this news.
You have free articles remaining.
It is one of the most shameful things our city could do and why do they need this extra space all of a sudden? The good things this non-profit organization does for many families in Racine is undisputed and such a ridiculous rent is really criminal. I say leave it at $200 a year!
Sandy Nielsen, Mount Pleasant