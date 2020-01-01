Nielsen: Toys for Tots rent should stay $200 a year
Nielsen: Toys for Tots rent should stay $200 a year

I cannot believe the City Council is going to raise the rent/lease to Tex Reynolds' Toys for Tots from $200 to $5466 a year. If I were Pete Wasulchuk I would have had a heart attack when presented with this news.

It is one of the most shameful things our city could do and why do they need this extra space all of a sudden? The good things this non-profit organization does for many families in Racine is undisputed and such a  ridiculous rent is really criminal. I say leave it at $200 a year!

Sandy Nielsen, Mount Pleasant

