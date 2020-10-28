 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nielsen: Take pride in our public lands
0 comments

Nielsen: Take pride in our public lands

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Let's take some pride in our city and county public lands, folks. I'm sure we all feel the same way on this topic.

Seeing a picture of the Horlick Dam in a recent Sunday paper gave me the thought: Shouldn't we take pride in this historic slice in the county? Remove tree logs and clean up the dam. If we tear down buildings that are falling apart, grade and till the soil and plant grass (i.e., corner of West Sixth Street and Memorial Drive). Just a few examples I feel make an immediate impression on those visiting or just driving through Racine.

So many things are just common sense which are hard to find now.

James Nielsen, Racine

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Bodnar: Why is it taxed?

Why does the federal government tax my social security check? This is a complaint and a no question. Several states don’t tax soc sec, but fed does?

Letters

Jacobson: My Octopus Teacher

Netflix’s explosive documentary "My Octopus Teacher" chronicles a complex relationship between a man and world’s most bizarre animal — an octo…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News