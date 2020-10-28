Nielsen: Take pride in our public lands

Let's take some pride in our city and county public lands, folks. I'm sure we all feel the same way on this topic.

Seeing a picture of the Horlick Dam in a recent Sunday paper gave me the thought: Shouldn't we take pride in this historic slice in the county? Remove tree logs and clean up the dam. If we tear down buildings that are falling apart, grade and till the soil and plant grass (i.e., corner of West Sixth Street and Memorial Drive). Just a few examples I feel make an immediate impression on those visiting or just driving through Racine.