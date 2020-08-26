Nielsen: Racine has great students

So much turmoil in the world, country and even Wisconsin. Let's look at something positive like the great students who are accomplishing so much and going on to bigger things. Also the great athletes that are also going on to bigger futures. Racine has some great students. Just seeing all the attractive young men and women attending their "prom" recently makes you feel good. Let's say thank you for all the positives.
Sandra Nielsen, Mount Pleasant
