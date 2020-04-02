Nicks: Racine Branch NAACP endorses referendum

The Racine Branch NAACP strongly endorses the upcoming Racine Unified School Districts referendum on April 7. We stand firm on the belief that all students, no matter race, ability, status or neighborhood they live in, deserve access to high quality schools and teachers.

Our goal is to ensure educational equity for all students, especially those who live on the margin, and support the referendum for the following reasons:

Because the district has committed to sustaining an equitable footprint within the City of Racine;

Because of the commitment to making buildings ADA accessible, so all families have access to all of the programs within the district;

And the assurance that this plan will maintain diversity within our schools.

We believe these are the things that would bring about the needed educational programming in our schools in producing equity within our district.

This endorsement comes with accountability. The NAACP’s job is to fight for black and brown students. The Racine Branch NAACP acknowledges that this plan will not erase all of the inequities that exist within our schools around discipline, achievement and outcomes for our minority students, but we believe that this referendum provides a pathway for new opportunities for all students.

The Racine Branch NAACP’s commitment is to work diligently with RUSD when we can and continue to fight and push when we disagree. But today, the Racine Branch NAACP stands with the district and urges all people to vote yes for this referendum in the upcoming election on April 7 because all students deserve excellent quality schools.

George Nicks Sr. is president of the Racine Branch of the NAACP.

