Nicholson: Black Humanity Now mural is divisive

Today I read in The Journal Times where the City Council approved a street mural of "Black Humanity Now." How stupid is that. It is just divisive. Great black humanity has been here forever. I grew up with some.

Corey Mason acts like a little dictator. Who is Scott Terry, the fellow who proposed this? Article does not say. Don't these people have better things to do than discuss and approve painting on the roadway in front of the County Courthouse? My tax dollars are going to this? To paint words on pavement people drive over. Painting the pavement does nothing.

It is really offensive and divisive to the community. What are we doing trying to emulate New York-no thanks? Come on man, we are better than this.

Dan Nicholson, Mount Pleasant

