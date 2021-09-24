 Skip to main content
Ni'a: The underlining crisis
Ni'a: The underlining crisis

Many of us have been really challenged trying to deal with the COVID pandemic.

Just think, 18 months after the COVID-19 Virus was declared a pandemic, and approximately one year since the development of the vaccine; we are still dealing with wide spread infections.

I pray that soon we can put this dreadful disease behind us and get to some level of normality. However, there is another concern that is brewing in the background that I need to bring to your attention and that is our potential water crisis.

Water contamination exists in many ways. It is important to recognize all the ways a person can be exposed to lead.

We are exposed to lead in paint, dust, soil, air and food, as well as drinking water. If the level of lead in a child’s blood for instance is at or above the CDC action level of five micrograms per deciliter, it may be due to lead exposures from a combination of sources. Some tests have resulted in levels as high as 20 in Racine.

The EPA estimates that drinking water can make up 20% or more of a person’s total exposure to lead.

Infants who consume mostly mixed formula can receive 40% to 60% of their exposure to lead from drinking water.

Given these statistics, we need to be aware of this underlining crisis that will be with us long past COVID-19, if we don’t embrace the challenge to correct.

Ernest Ni’a, Racine

