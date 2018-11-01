I'm sure that the majority of male Republican doubters of Dr. Ford's sexual assault claims against Brett Kavanaugh all have close female relatives. I wonder what would happen if the wife, daughter, mother, granddaughter, or niece of any of these male doubters came forward and said, "Years ago I was sexually assaulted by a man I know."
Maybe the male doubter of Dr. Ford would tell her assaulted female relative, "I believe you my darling, but do you have any corroborating evidence of the assault? Were they any credible witnesses to your rape who, by the way, did nothing to stop it?"
I guarantee either divorce or family estrangement would be likely to happen. Such ridiculous rationalizations by male Republican doubters, for not believing female victims of rape.
Believe the victim.
Dennis A. Newman
Racine
