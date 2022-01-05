Newgord: Vos and Zuckerberg

I am really getting tired of Robin Vos’ continual whining regarding Mark Zuckerberg.

As you recall, his charity, Center for Tech and Civic Life (CTCL), made donations to Wisconsin principalities to help them manage the 2020 presidential election in the midst of a global pandemic. He feels the money favored Democrats and wondered how the Dem’s would react if out of state billionaires poured millions of dollars into Wisconsin to advance a Republican agenda.

Well Mr. Speaker, that is exactly what happened in 2012 when the conservative Koch brothers spent millions in Wisconsin to aid the election of Scott Walker and his push to pass Act 10. Is it surprising that during that time we heard not one peep from Mr. Vos?

At a recent RAMAC forum, Vos expressed his thoughts regarding the Zuckerberg donation saying “What happened in Wisconsin in 2020 was a tragedy for American democracy.” Oh really. Does he not realize how hypocritical these accusations are in light of his silence in 2012?

By the way, if the Republican legislature had appropriated additional monies to help communities better prepare for the 2020 presidential election, outside funds would not have been needed. Lots of luck with that happening.

The next time Robin Vos brings up the Zuckerberg name, I would also expect him to explain, the influence that the Koch money had on Wisconsin politics and the Republican party in 2012. If the Speaker has somehow forgotten what took place nine years ago, may I suggest he read Jane Meyer’s book, "Dark Money," available at the Racine Public Library.

Noel Newgord, Mount Pleasant

