 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Newgord: Vos and Zuckerberg

  • 0

I am really getting tired of Robin Vos’ continual whining regarding Mark Zuckerberg.

As you recall, his charity, Center for Tech and Civic Life (CTCL), made donations to Wisconsin principalities to help them manage the 2020 presidential election in the midst of a global pandemic. He feels the money favored Democrats and wondered how the Dem’s would react if out of state billionaires poured millions of dollars into Wisconsin to advance a Republican agenda.

Well Mr. Speaker, that is exactly what happened in 2012 when the conservative Koch brothers spent millions in Wisconsin to aid the election of Scott Walker and his push to pass Act 10. Is it surprising that during that time we heard not one peep from Mr. Vos?

At a recent RAMAC forum, Vos expressed his thoughts regarding the Zuckerberg donation saying “What happened in Wisconsin in 2020 was a tragedy for American democracy.” Oh really. Does he not realize how hypocritical these accusations are in light of his silence in 2012?

People are also reading…

By the way, if the Republican legislature had appropriated additional monies to help communities better prepare for the 2020 presidential election, outside funds would not have been needed. Lots of luck with that happening.

The next time Robin Vos brings up the Zuckerberg name, I would also expect him to explain, the influence that the Koch money had on Wisconsin politics and the Republican party in 2012. If the Speaker has somehow forgotten what took place nine years ago, may I suggest he read Jane Meyer’s book, "Dark Money," available at the Racine Public Library.

Noel Newgord, Mount Pleasant

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cassity: Alternative treatments

Cassity: Alternative treatments

I found it a pretty sad reality that the entrenched medical establishment is doing back flips to try and discredit any alternative medical inf…

Reynolds: Bhatia should resign

Reynolds: Bhatia should resign

People like Ram Bhatia and many of those who agree with his opinions are exactly the reason our students need to learn about the history and p…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News