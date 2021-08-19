Newgord: Do as I say, not as I do

Since the 2020 presidential election, the Republicans have listed many reasons for their loss.

Recently, the focus has turned to one man, Mark Zuckerberg, founder of Facebook.

Because of the extra cost communities faced to run a safe and secure election during a catastrophic pandemic, Zuckerberg donated between $250 and $300 million dollars through his philanthropic foundation, Center for Tech and Civic Life.

He awarded more than 2,500 grants to cities and states to aid in their preparation for the November vote. More than 200 Wisconsin municipalities received portions of this grant money. The funding was only used to prepare for and administer the voting process.

Speaker Vos originally felt these donations were illegal, but the courts decided otherwise. Vos also felt that much of the funding went to larger cities and towns that might favor Democrats.

The fact is that these larger municipal election boards faced expenses much greater than their state and local governments had allocated. This is where Zuckerberg stepped in to help. A Republican PAC also could have provided public service funds had they desired.