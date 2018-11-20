One of the Christmas traditions I had with my granddaughter was taking her to Monument Square to see the Christmas tree and the Nativity Scene. Well, that's all out now thanks to all the unbelieving haters in this town.
The birth of Jesus is what Christmas is all about. When you take Christ out of Christmas, all you have left is absolutely nothing. Also the birth of Jesus is documented history. Why close a blind eye to that fact?
So much is taken away from Christians because others are offended by what they see or hear. I ask you, what about the Christians rights? This is supposed to be a free world. Why can't Christians express themselves like everyone else without it becoming such a debate all the time.
I'm not sure who made the decision to not to put up the Nativity Scene this year, but I really think a decision like this should have been put to a vote before being omitted. It's only fair and it's the American way.
Merry Christmas everyone. And I really don't care if I offended anyone.
Marcia Nelson, Mount Pleasant
