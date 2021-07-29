 Skip to main content
Nelson: New need for gerrymandering?
Nelson: New need for gerrymandering?

I was somewhat amused yesterday when I heard that some republicans are finally changing their tune, and are now supporting COVID-19 vaccinations.

It could be that they're losing too many numbers in their base to illness.

Now it's either support the vaccine, or gerrymander cemeteries into their districts and approve of dead people voting.

Does this sound sarcastic? Perhaps it is.

The politicization of this issue has been beyond absurd for far too long.

Please people, conservative or liberal, get vaccinated. We can beat this virus.

Todd Nelson, Racine

