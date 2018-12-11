I was born (73 years ago today) and raised in Racine to a mother born in Racine and a father whose family fled the pogroms of Russia and adopted Wisconsin as their new home. Although jobs and family took me away, I have always been very proud of my Wisconsin heritage and when asked, where you from are, I always start with “I was born and grew up in Racine, Wisconsin.” They are “my Badgers,” my Packers” and I buy Kleenex over Puffs and Kohler over other brands.
And then on Wednesday, the state Legislature decided that their job was vengeance, not politics and not what was good for the state. A friend emailed me to say what was happening was on the front page of the New York Times, above the fold.
I am not only angry, I am humiliated. Who does this? Can this be the state of Robert LaFollette, Gaylord Nelson, William Proxmire? I truly fear we are back to being the state that spawned Joe McCarthy. Shame on all who thought this was the way to do their jobs.
Vicki Nelson, Oakton, Va., (formerly of Racine)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.