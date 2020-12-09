 Skip to main content
Nelson: Editorial does a disservice to health care providers
Nelson: Editorial does a disservice to health care providers

I am writing in response to your commentary on Sunday, Dec. 6.

I think you do a disservice to our health care providers and to the families that have lost loved ones or are having a difficult recovery from this virus. The virus has upended our entire world.

To minimize it by saying your chance of dying are not that high may contribute to the cavalier attitude many in our society have. I agree that people should not panic but it is important that people embrace wearing face coverings properly and do their part to help stop the spread of this virus.

As the vaccine is on the horizon it is important to let people know that their actions could help save lives in our communities. Everyone is looking forward to having this behind us but it will be a long and difficult road ahead. Please focus on everyone doing their part. I pray for the healthcare providers, essential workers and families of the people suffering and dying from the virus.

Barbara Nelson, Racine

