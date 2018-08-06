Subscribe for 17¢ / day

There are several churches on South Main Street that hold services on Sunday mornings, all which have issues with very limited parking. Add to this chaos on Sunday morning, the Starving Artist Fair that begins at 8 a.m.

My question is, why can't the fair be held on a Saturday or maybe have it start in the afternoon on Sunday, or better yet, why not hold it at Festival Hall? 

The churches Downtown have been here long before the Starving Artist Fair began. I think that should account for something.

Marcia Nelson

Mount Pleasant

