Nelson: Attacks were over the line

I am writing in response to Judy Panyk’s Jan. 8 comments. She was over the line with attacks on Ms. Bowersox. The comments about a broom should be kept to herself.

Ms. Bowersox has been working tirelessly to try to implement policies to keep citizens safe. In the meantime, some people in the community continue to meet in groups without masks and endlessly complain about their rights. It is not Ms. Bowersox’s fault that we are in the second year of a pandemic. It has been managed in a chaotic fashion since the beginning with the president saying in his own words he wanted to play it down.

There are many virus deniers even though the death toll grows. Please respect people doing their best jobs for the sake of public health. There is a small amount of vaccine available at this time and certainly Ms. Bowersox isn’t keeping the supply from the community. We need to be responsible and respectful with our words.

Thank you to all of the healthcare providers, government and public health workers trying to get the pandemic under control. And to the editor, please use better discretion about what you publish. Personal attacks should be avoided.

Barbara Nelson, Racine

