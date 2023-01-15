Nelson: A special thank you

Now that the Christmas Holiday has come and gone, so has this year’s annual Kiwanis Holiday Lights display at our Racine Zoo.

The Kiwanis Holiday Lights Foundation is a separate entity made up of members of the Kiwanis Club of West Racine, Kiwanis Club of Racine plus members of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 430.

This annual event is a tradition that dates back to the mid-1960s which was started by the George Wheary family at their north side home, and has thrilled Racine families for years since.

Providing the light fixtures and maintaining them over the years is no small feat, with many hours spent by our foundation volunteers. But none of this would, or could happen without the much-appreciated help from all our many generous community volunteers and local supporters.

An enormous thanks goes out to the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 430. For many years this organization and its members have provided valuable help in the way of technical support plus physical and monetary help. I think it is safe to say that without their help the annual lights event at the Zoo would be very difficult to pull off.

Of course, without the cooperation of the Racine Zoo and their staff, this event would not be possible as the Racine Zoo has for many years generously provided their facilities for the display along with their technical support.

Other supporters whom we are eternally grateful for helping this effort are D. W. Davies and Company Inc., Premier Products of Racine, Inc., Marty Defatte of Shorewest Realtors, Carlson Racine Roofing, Rossi Construction Company Inc., Cassity Tree Service Inc., and Floyd’s Towing & Recovery.

Thank you all again for another season of lights for all of our community to enjoy.

Tim Nelson, President of the Kiwanis Holiday Lights Foundation, Inc.