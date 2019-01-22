Try 1 month for 99¢

Dear readers. Why don't the people on the other side of the border want to change their country bad enough to be like ours? Fight for it like we did and still do.

Oh, I am so naive at 72. They get it free here.

Daniel Neiman, Sturtevant

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
1
0
0
0
0

Load comments