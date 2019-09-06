{{featured_button_text}}

I-94 sting nets over 100 tickets. These people are happy I'm not making nor enforcing the rules. If it was up to me, wherever they got pulled over, that's where their car would've got towed from. That's right. They could've walked the rest of the way to wherever they were going.

Who am I? A great grandfather, grandfather, a father, an appointed chaplain, a church elder, church usher and a person who is one of God's children. Now, you can ask who these speeders are, or what they care about or what is foremost in their mind.

These highway workers have families. They have a life to live and contribute to our lives with their work. Just what were their excuses for speeding? 

Daniel Neiman

Sturtevant

