You know, being a House Speaker as Paul Ryan was must be a pretty hectic job.
I noticed the two pictures of Paul on the front page of The Journal Times on Nov. 30. One was from Nov. 3, 1998 and one was from 2018. Notice that in 1998 he had the strength and respect to share. But by Nov. 2018 Paul must have weakened and can't share anymore, out of respect for his constituents at least.
Daniel Neiman
Sturtevant
