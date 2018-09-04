I am a Raider fan from the word go. I sit on the opposing team's side for better seating.
In front of me on Aug. 25 were about six ladies rooting on the Rage, but to my left were some loud Raider fans. The Raider fans at half time left their seats and the girls moved into them so they wouldn't have the noise behind them.
The Raider fans came back and sat behind me. Because of the noise, I couldn't stay the whole game.
I would like to apologize to the Rock County Rage ladies. I'm truly sorry for their behavior. Maybe those loud Raider fans moms and dads won't let them talk at home. I don't know.
Dan Neiman
Sturtevant
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
It's a football game; not a golf tournament.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.