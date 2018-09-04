Subscribe for 17¢ / day

I am a Raider fan from the word go. I sit on the opposing team's side for better seating.

In front of me on Aug. 25 were about six ladies rooting on the Rage, but to my left were some loud Raider fans. The Raider fans at half time left their seats and the girls moved into them so they wouldn't have the noise behind them.

The Raider fans came back and sat behind me. Because of the noise, I couldn't stay the whole game. 

I would like to apologize to the Rock County Rage ladies. I'm truly sorry for their behavior. Maybe those loud Raider fans moms and dads won't let them talk at home. I don't know.

Dan Neiman

Sturtevant 

