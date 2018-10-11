Bells should ring on Nov. 11
I recently learned that the British and German governments have issued a unique joint appeal to communities around the world to ring their church, military and other bells in unison on Armistice Day, Sunday, Nov. 11 at 12:30 p.m., to mark the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War.
British Culture Secretary Jeremy said, “Bells will ring out across the world to replicate the outpouring of relief that took place in 1918, and to mark the peace and friendship that we now enjoy between nations.” And the U.S. Centennial Commission made a similar appeal to Americans to take part.
Let’s urge Racine churches to take part in this worthy celebration.
Nancy Neider
Caledonia
Vote no on marijuana referendums
The late Father Leon Schneider, onetime principal of St. Catherine’s High School, used to preach, “People, something isn’t bad because it is a sin. No, something is a sin because it is bad for you!” Likewise, marijuana isn’t bad because it is illegal. No, marijuana is illegal because it is bad for you. It is illegal because it is an addictive habit that can ruin lives, and those dysfunctional lives are a problem for the rest of society.
Public policy should promote good behavior like getting a job, or discourage bad behavior like child neglect. The referendums to legalize pot are a bad idea. We should all vote no.
Legalizing marijuana will expose more young people to an addiction that can stunt their personal growth. Marijuana is hardly a healthy habit, and it interferes with the development of good habits that are needed for a happy and successful life.
Fear of law enforcement limits drug use. Legalizing pot will put a lot of vulnerable people at risk. Users will avoid drug related criminal records, but their prospects for a good life may already be doomed.
A “sin tax” on legalized pot will not help the government’s budget. On the contrary, expenditures on social problems caused by legalized pot will far exceed any pot tax revenue. Other taxes will go up to deal with the problems. For the sake of the children and the good of society, we must all vote no.
George Simonelic
Caledonia
No soliciting sign meant to be taken seriously
To all religious and political door-to-door people ... There is a “No Soliciting” sign above my doorbell button. Black’s Law Dictionary, which is the definitive legal dictionary, in their second online edition defines “Solicit” as: “To seek or to plead, to entreat and ask.”
Note that this definition does not require you to be selling something. So when you ring or knock to plead, entreat or ask that we support your candidate or join your religion, you are violating the restriction I have placed on the use of my property. Therefore, you are trespassing and I will call the police.
My wife suffers severe headaches as a result of a service-related injury during Desert Storm. If your intrusion causes us to end up in the emergency room, as has happened in the past, I will also send the bill to your organization and to you individually.
On a kinder note, please show a little respect for the privacy of those of us who do not want to be bothered.
Michael Dry
Racine
Isn’t it about time?
After a really depressing several weeks, there have been some hopeful moments in my world in the past few days. The Racine City Council moved to prevent any form of discrimination in the future. Those who made fearful or hateful comments, were outnumbered by those who spoke up for care and concern for all as fellow human beings equally deserving of rights.
The Nobel Peace Prize was awarded jointly to a survivor of sexual slavery in Iraq who courageously spoke out and to the surgeon who treated countless victims of sexual violence in the war-torn Congo.
In Hollywood, finally, the changes in the atmosphere for women in film look to become permanent even though long, long overdue.
And finally, I was privileged to be present for the presentation given by the National NAACP President Derrick Johnson, who spoke about the discrimination suffered in the past and in the present by so many in our country. These are issues that I know well as a historian and as a woman, but his personal testimony and his urge for all to vote to end these practices was very moving and energizing.
It is hopeful that so many groups in so many places are taking a stand towards full equality and non-discrimination with such positive words and actions.
What I find so grievous is that our national government is not.
Tamerin Hayward
Mount Pleasant
