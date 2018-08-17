On Sunday, Aug. 5, the Racine Art Guild wrapped up another successful Starving Artists Outdoor Art Fair on the beautiful Gateway Main Street campus.
On behalf of the Guild, I wish to thank the Racine community for its ongoing support of this annual event. As the organizing group, we can invite the artists, arrange the park, the music and the food, but all the planning in the world would mean nothing without a large, enthusiastic, purchasing crowd. Artists may come to a fair once, but they won’t return if public support is absent.
The Starving Artist Fair fulfills two of the Guild’s major missions — to provide our community with affordable fine art and to raise funds for the four $1,000 art scholarships given annually to deserving Racine-area college students.
So thanks again, Racine. We’ll see you on the first Sunday of August 2019.
Nancy Neider
Caledonia
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.