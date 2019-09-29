{{featured_button_text}}

The gold medals that Lennie Boresch won recently at the World Bowling Championships was no surprise for me.

Over 40 years ago when we were ripping out finger holes on our black diamonds and 5-stars, there was a smooth stroker we came to know as Lennie. After years of local, state, ABC and PBA accomplishments, Lennie has successfully moved on to the Over 50 PBA Tour. By the way, somewhere during that incredible career was an induction to the ABC Hall of Fame.

Shredding racks with Roth, Holman, Dead-Eye, Parker, Pete and all the rest was just another day for Lennie. His easy manner and knowledge of a now technical game has kept his business active.

Even with the likes of Dick Ritger, Rich Wonders or any of the Milwaukee Crew, my firm belief is Lennie Boresch Jr. is now the greatest of all time in Wisconsin bowling history. 

So to my old friend, many congratulations on your illustrious bowling career. The cherry on top would be a victory over E.J. Tackett in the U.S. Open.

Steve Neibaur, Mount Pleasant

