Is it possible to see how much Senator Steve Nass received in indirect campaign support from Wisconsin’s “canned” White Tailed Deer hunting industry?
I can’t understand Nass’s push last month to stop Governor Walker’s proposed restrictions on movement of deer carcasses from Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) infested areas of the state, and to require that hunting ranches be double-fenced to reduce transmission of CWD to the state’s wild deer herd.
A Milwaukee Journal Sentinel report last week identified six Wisconsin game ranches known to have CWD-positive deer contained within a single fence. The likelihood of nose-to-nose transmission of CWD prions between the captive and wild deer can not be denied. A second layer of fencing around those farms could prevent that contact. The ranch owners argue a second fence would be too expensive. But, does Wisconsin want to be a home to “canned hunts” in which deer are acclimated to human presence, then baited and shot?
Female deer, does in estrus, are kept in stalls so their urine can be collected and sold as a deer attractant. These CWD factories with their inhumane treatment of animals are totally contrary to any sense of “fair chase” in the pursuit of game, and to any thought of maintaining a disease-free wild deer herd in Wisconsin.
Senator Nass should be kicked out of any sportsman’s club in which he claims membership.
Bruce Neeb, Eau Claire
