This note of thank you and praise is for Scott Olsen of Sturtevant, who shared his thoughts in the Racine Journal on Friday, July 12 with the readers.
Scott, thank you for your thoughts and prayers regarding the loss of your wife with cancer.
Our family just recently lost a precious member of our family in a senseless car accident. My brother's wife, Cathy, was killed near Dodgeville, Wis. in a head-on collision.
I have shared your note from the newspaper with my brother, his three sons and other members of our family.
God is using you already to minister to others who have lost a loved one. God bless you Scott as you continue to serve our Savior.
Kay Nechvatal
Union Grove
