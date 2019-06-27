Fifty years ago this month, 2,165 seniors graduated from Racine high schools, and we anticipate at least 500 of those graduates to join in the upcoming 50th reunion celebration on Aug. 2-4.
Here are some of the activities planned:
- Aug. 2 — Golf at Johnson Park and Meadowbrook will be held in the morning (tee times vary). First Fridays at Monument Square will be showcasing all that Downtown Racine has to offer as well as music and festivities. Groups will disperse for celebrations between schools. Horlick will meet Park at The Maple Table, 520 Main St., and St. Cat's and Case's alumni will meet at The Nash, 522 Sixth St.
- Aug. 3 — During the day, school tours will be given as well as tennis, yoga on the beach and an O&H tour. During the evening, the celebration "Relive the summer of '69!" will be held. Dinner, class pictures, and surprises will be in store for all registrants.
- Aug. 4 — A private lighthouse tour and climb will be held.
And no visit to Racine in the summer would be complete without checking out the new Biergartens!
Twenty-five years ago, we were the first class in Racine to combine for our silver celebration, and this promises to be even bigger and better.
Register by Monday, July 1, online at www.Case1969.com, www.Horlick69.com or Saintcats.org by clicking the alumni tab.
If you were part of the classes of 69, you don't want to miss this opportunity to scoop the loop!
Leeann Naughton
Racine
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.