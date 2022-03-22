Namowicz:Drill oil in America

It makes no sense to stop drilling for oil in America and then to buy the same amount of oil from other countries. It ends up that the same amount of oil is being pulled from the earth. It is just from a different location and then there is added cost and oil consumption to ship the oil to America.

We don’t help the environment or help our climate change issues by stopping the drilling for oil in America. Drilling for oil causes minimal environmental damage. Using and burning oil is what damages the environment. Buying the same amount of oil from other countries that we stopped producing ourselves makes no sense. It only weakens America and our allies. The current administration needs to focus on finding ways to stop consuming oil, not stop drilling. It is backwards to continue to consume the same amount of oil, but reduce the supply. That raises the cost of oil and gives our enemies added income and added independence while making America dependence on other countries for oil. The current American policies on oil weaken America and hindered our ability to stop aggressive countries from starting wars or spreading terrorism. I never thought I would see an American president beg other countries for oil.