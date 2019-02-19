When you look at Racine men’s basketball, people’s minds kind of wonder as they remember all the great talent that they either played against or who you watched while in high school. A certain question comes to mind, whatever happened to that person? I could see why many minds would float to this type of question because I believe Racine men’s basketball talent gets overlooked.
Being from Racine, I have seen some of the top talent in Wisconsin basketball. I believe that when college coaches come to Wisconsin if they are out of state, they instantly check out a lot of Milwaukee talent which for good reason there is talent there. I feel that they overlook the talent in Racine a lot of the times.
For example, a kid named Koreem Ozier from Case High school has been recently playing extremely well for Sacred Heart, averaging 14.4 points while dishing out 5.3 assists as a freshman. Ozier picked up offers from Robert Morris, Austin Peay and Wright State and more.
When you would watch this kid in high school, he was electric and could flatout score. It would always surprise me to see someone who could score so easily against great competition that he didn’t pick up more big offers.
I believe that a simple solution of this problem is having exposure camps in the Racine area. I feel if you put the best talent all in one area college coaches will come to watch the talent.
Brendan Naegeli
Oshkosh
