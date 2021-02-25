Mutchie: A snow angel

During Tuesday's historic storm three people came to my rescue. As a poll worker, who had the needed paperwork and keys at my house, I had to get to Cesar Chavez to assure the voters could vote. I couldn't get out of my long, narrow driveway even though I had blew the 10 inches of snow Monday night. Jeff and his 4WD came and picked me up.

With only a few voters showing up, I was talking to one, I think his name was Jason, about not looking forward to snowblowing when I got home and worried if I could even get in the house. He asked me where I lived and said he would stop by my house and take care of it. He absolutely refused to take any money.

I couldn't believe my eyes when Cindy, another angel, took me home. My driveway, sidewalks and porches were all done. He also did my neighbors when he saw that she was getting dropped off from a medical treatment, was using a walker and couldn't navigate the up over her knees snow. What an angel. Please know I will "pay it forward." Let us all be good samaritans.

Suzanne Mutchie, Racine

