Murphy: Trump should take some blame on Kennedy Center

I would like to comment on Bill Jaeck's letter about the $25 million in funding for the Kennedy Center. The original amount was for $35 million and was backed by our president Donald Trump because he is a patron of the arts and they do a good job he says. It also should be pointed out the First Lady is a member of the Board of Trustees. I really don’t think we can blame this solely on the Democratic Party. It looks like our president should take some of the blame.
Mark Murphy, Racine
