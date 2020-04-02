Mueller: Voting is not the top priority

Isn't it time we start worrying about the sick people and stop worrying about how we are going to get the voting ballots out to the public. Our state and local officials don't seem to think that way. We need to get the priorities straight. The president is thinking of even bringing back retired or former military to help with the problem. We have a much bigger problem on our hands now than voting ballots. Please get back to the much greater problem and that is helping people that need it.